Corpus Christi mother charged with two counts of child endangerment; three kids given to CPS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi mother is facing criminal charges after she was caught driving a box truck with two small kids in the back, according to local police.

Lisa Long, 48, was hit with two counts of child endangerment. All three of the suspects children have been placed with Child Protective Services.

On Monday, investigators said a concerned witnesses reported Long to a Corpus Christi ISD police officer around 4:09 p.m. The investigators eventually found the suspect’s vehicle in a convenience store parking lot at 2000 Gollihar Road.

Long’s sons — identified as 6 and 8 years old — were riding in the back of the truck with three other adults, police said. The suspect was reportedly behind the wheel and her 6-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat.

Officers determined the truck had no ventilation and the weren’t wearing seat belts.

The case is being investigated by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

No reports of the other adults being charged.