× HPD: Suspects wanted after failed smash-and-grab on Washington Avenue

HOUSTON — A group of suspected robbers left empty handed Wednesday morning after a failed smash-and-grab at a convenience store in the Memorial Park area.

Houston police responded to the Food Mart of an Exxon gas station on Washington Avenue near Studemont just before 4 a.m. When officers arrived, a white van was partially inside the store, but the suspects were gone.

Investigators said the suspects drove the vehicle into the store and tried to grab the ATM. However, the machine was empty because the store removes the cash at night.

“We don’t have a real good description of the suspects at this point,” Lt. Larry Crown said. “As soon as the manager gets here, we’ll try to check the video surveillance.”

Investigators are also trying to reach out to the owner of the van.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). All tipsters will remain anonymous.