Local man facing eight tax-related charges arrested after IRS investigation

HOUSTON — A Houston resident turned himself into federal investigators Wednesday after he was charged with eight tax-related offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Edward J. Crouse is the subject of an IRS investigation and is scheduled to go before a judge Wednesday morning.

He is accused of two counts of tax evasion for his 2011 and 2012 income tax returns; five counts of willfully failing to truthfully account for and to pay over employment tax withholdings; and one count of obstructing and impeding the due administration of the Internal Revenue Code.

If convicted, he faces up to five years for each of the tax evasion charges and for willfully failing to truthfully account for and to pay over employment tax withholdings, while the obstruction charge carries a three-year-maximum term.

He also faces a possible $250,000 fine on each of the counts.