Man wanted for theft after selling stolen goods to Harris County pawn shop, deputies say 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is searching for a man accused of selling several stolen items to a local pawn shop.

John Harvey Plair, 42, has been identified as a suspect after officers were dispatched Jan. 11 to the 7500 block of Aerobic Avenue. Investigators said the victim reported several pieces of equipment and tools had been stolen from the bed of their truck.

Plair is charged with theft.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts should call the constable’s office.