Montrose bridge lights above US-59 will stay lit for now, judge lifts temporary restraining order

HOUSTON -- Judge Daryl L. Moore has ruled to lift a temporary restraining order preventing the Montrose Management District from paying its bills, including the utility bill that funded the lights illuminating several bridges arched over Highway 59. The ruling means the lights will stay on, for now.

The lights have become an iconic view for Bayou City drivers.

On Jan. 19, the lights were turned off after the court ruling forced the district to temporarily pause its operations.

The temporary restraining order was part of a lawsuit seeking the district's dissolution after some financial issues and claims the district can't afford to pay for the lights any longer.

The dispute has brought mixed emotions from Montrose residents.

"I love the lights. I like running on the bridges because I think they're really pretty and add a lot of character to the city," Zain Shauk said.

"It's one of those things, you miss it when it's gone. The lights are great, it makes Houston special and it makes Houston stand out," Valeria Correa said.

Some business owners say it's just too expensive.

Shelby Odell is a sales associate at Space Montrose, a small boutique in the area.

"Lights aren't doing anything for the business. There's hundreds of homeless people downtown that are living under bridges, why aren't they getting any money that's lighting a bridge for no reason. I mean it's pretty but it's not helpful in any way," Odell said.

The district began accepting donations after high demand to keep the bridges lit.

Mayor Sylvester Turner even offered to foot the bill with campaign dollars until a more permanent solution was determined.

In a statement, Ben Brewer, Executive Director of the district said, "I am so relieved that we can honor the district's financial commitments, including paying our overdue power bill to ensure the bridge lights stay on and pay for the services that were faithfully delivered several months ago."

Brewer said the district will continue reviewing the court's ruling before making any other decisions.