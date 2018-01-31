Multiple vehicle crash at major Tomball Parkway intersection, deputies say 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple vehicle crash early Wednesday at a major intersection of the Tomball Parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. where two cars had collided. Investigators said a gray Hyundai was headed westbound on the parkway when it slammed into a white Hyundai SUV that was traveling northbound on Antoine Drive. It’s possible one of the drivers ran the red light, deputies said.

At least two people suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene by paramedics.

It’s unclear if the injured were in separate or the same vehicle.

The following images were taken at the scene: