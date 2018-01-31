NewsFix in Space: Blood moon over Earth, a satellite lost in space, and a selfie from Mars?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARS - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us to the planet Mars......where the Mars rover called 'Curiosity' decided to take a selfie.

The Red Planet selfie was a tongue-in-cheek response to the recent government shutdown.

NASA tweeted the snapshot with the caption....."I'm back! Did you miss me?"

Guess that's just a little Martian humor.

Meanwhile, astronauts at the International Space Station had to do a spacewalk to replace 'the gripper' on its robotic arm.

It took the two spacewalkers over six hours to service the 50-foot robotic arm.

Way to get a grip, fellas!

And....earlier this month, Space X launched a top secret satellite.

Except there's just one problem: the top secret mission-- known as code name Zuma-- appears to be a satellite lost in space!

Yeah, Space X insists it's Falcon 9 rocket 'did everything correctly.'

Still, since the classified mission is sooo top secret.....no government officials will even comment on it!

Finally....here's a full moon Count Dracula can definitely appreciate!

Yep, a Blood Moon hits earth's skies on Jan. 31 -- all part of a total lunar eclipse.

And it's a Blue Moon, too, since it's a rare second full moon in one month.

In fact, this is the first Blue Moon total lunar eclipse since 1866, the year after the Civil War ended!

But it's also a Super Moon since it will be closer to the earth and brighter than usual.

So, space watchers......get ready for a triple threat!

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching...NewsFix in Space!