State of the Union speech scores positive points for Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. - "I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people," President Trump said Tuesday night.

The president called for unity in his marathon hour and 20 minute State of the Union Address Tuesday night-- and his reviews were pretty positive.

A CBS News poll showed 75 percent of speech-watchers approved of Trump's message.

"This, in fact, is our new American moment," Trump announced.

Republican watch parties were particularly pleased with the president's remarks.

"Well, I was impressed," Houston City Council Member David Robinson remarked. "I did watch it from the first moment, and I was glad that our Commander-in-Chief led with Harvey."

During the presidential address, Trump praised heroes from Hurricane Harvey who helped so many Texans during the horrific storm.

"Sometimes, you know, he puts his foot in his mouth, but he's still our president," Houston Veteran and retired police officer Steve R. Benavides suggested. "And we should support him in every way."

But not everyone was on board.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was definitely not a fan.

"Again, devoid of vision. So sad," she said.

The president pledged to work with Democrats on key issues like Infrastructure and Immigration but still managed to keep his 'America First' agenda front and center.

"Because Americans are dreamers, too," Trump declared.

Around the country, including some DACA Dreamers-- young immigrants brought to the U.S. at a young age-- gathered to watch the speech and react.

"He did mention his openness to legalize 1.8 million undocumented immigrants," one observer noted.

Another Houstonian-- Pedro Valencia-- didn't like what he heard. "His speech today showed that he's not committed to trying to fix the immigration problem."

For the official Democratic response, Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy connected well with his audience.

"This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us. They are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection," Kennedy insisted.

But the biggest take away from Kennedy ended up being a social media debate on whether he had drool on his lips or some kind of lip balm?

"It was - I would go with Chap Stick, so, whatever it was it was, it was a little too much apparently," the congressman later told CNN.

Overall, it was a historic night like other State of the Union addresses.

But the biggest question now is....will its positive momentum carry the country forward?