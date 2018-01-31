× VIDEO: Wanted gunmen rob brothers loading van at Apartamentos La Casita in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Newly released surveillance video shows an aggravated robbery at a north Houston apartment complex as investigators continue to search for the two armed men responsible, according to police.

Investigators said the victims — identified as two brothers — were loading a van for work at the Apartamentos La Casita on Sunnyside Street around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 13.

One victim told police he was walking towards the van, where his brothers were waiting for him. As he sat in the front passenger seat, two male suspects approached and pulled him outside the vehicle. The suspects pointed a gun at his forehead and demanded money in broken Spanish.

The victim complied and gave the suspect money, but the men wanted more. The victim then walked away, at which time the suspect leaped into the van and shot at the vicitm’s brother, who was in the driver’s seat.

The suspects then fled on foot through the complex, police said.

It wasn’t reported whether the brother was hit or anyone was injured.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects. Anyone with information should call the local crime hotline at 713-222-TIPS (8477).