HOUSTON—A lot of focus has been put on bullying in schools and after school programs due to the recent increase in teen suicides.

But should some light be shined on adult bullying?

Office cliques, social mean girls, bar jocks, the list goes on. Let’s face it, adults can be just as mean as children.

My best advice is to avoid the water cooler talk and if you see something report it to the principal. Or should we say human resource manager.