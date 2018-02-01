× Drive-by shooting at local strip club leaves two people injured, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a strip club early Thursday after at least two people were injured.

Officers responded to the Gold Diggers Cabaret at 11305 S. Main St. just before 2 a.m. Investigators said a man and woman were on their way into the club to pickup a friend when someone in a vehicle opened fire on them. When police arrived, the suspect was gone.

“They pulled up, fired some shots and then drove off,” Det. S. Ragsdale said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital— one in critical condition and the other stable.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and have not release a description of the shooter or suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).