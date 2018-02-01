Heart of Gold: PVAMU student raises money for father’s heart surgery on social media
A Prairie View A&M University student has recently gone viral after surprising her father by raising over $1,600 in three days for his heart surgery.
Kayla Morris, a senior at the university, used her platform on social media to help raise the well-deserved funds for Damon Morris on GoFundMe. PVAMU Panther Advisor Leaders, Student Government Association, family and friends contributed to the heartwarming cause.
Kayla Morris surprised her dad with the big news on Monday:
Last Monday, I decided to create a GoFundMe to fund my dads next heart surgery it took me three days to raise 1600$ using my twitter and Snapchat platform. With the help of my illustrious HBCU, PVAMU PALS, PVAMU SGA they donated 500$ more dollars to go towards my his surgery. My dad literally had no idea so Monday at my PALS meeting I told him I was receiving a award from the President of the university (which I really wasn’t) to surprise him.