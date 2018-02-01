× Heart of Gold: PVAMU student raises money for father’s heart surgery on social media

A Prairie View A&M University student has recently gone viral after surprising her father by raising over $1,600 in three days for his heart surgery.

Kayla Morris, a senior at the university, used her platform on social media to help raise the well-deserved funds for Damon Morris on GoFundMe. PVAMU Panther Advisor Leaders, Student Government Association, family and friends contributed to the heartwarming cause.

Kayla Morris surprised her dad with the big news on Monday: