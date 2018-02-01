× Man killed, woman hospitalized after massive house fire in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — One resident was found dead and another was hospitalized after fire fighters responded to a home engulfed in flames Wednesday night in Galveston. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Galveston Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Q 1/2 Street at 8:45 p.m.

Investigators said two adults were inside at the time of the fire; a man who was pronounced deceased and a woman who was taken to UTMB.

“This is the type of call that every firefighter fears when the alarm rings,” Fire Chief Mike Wisko said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family as they endure this tragic loss.”

The Galveston Fire Department will not release the names of the victims until next of kin has been notified.