‘Monopoly’ for cheaters? Yep, and accused Russian Olympic cheaters have doping bans lifted

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island - Calling all cheaters! Have we got a game for you!

'Monopoly' maker-- Hasbro-- has announced a new Cheaters Edition of Monopoly.

It's kind of like regular Monopoly.....only you get to play 'dirty.'

Players have to complete certain tasks -- and if they can cheat their way to getting them done -- they get rewarded.

But as any good cheater knows, the object of the game is not to get caught.

If you do get caught, you actually get handcuffed to the board game. Literally!

But, who needs a 'Get Out of Jail Free' card when cheating is encouraged?

And speaking of cheaters, 28 Russian Olympic athletes have had their doping bans lifted.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the appeals of the Russian athletes, saying there was not sufficient evidence to show they broke the rules.

The court ruling was also set to reinstate seven Russian medals from the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

There are still 11 other Russian athletes who got a lifetime ban whose appeals were rejected....but only for the South Korean Winter Games.

Their bans will be lifted for future Olympic contests, according to the court ruling.

When the Russians were first accused of doping, Russian President Vladimir Putin acted like it was a vast American conspiracy against him.

"I strongly suspect that, in response to our alleged interference in their elections, they want to create problems during the presidential elections in Russia," Putin told a reporter.

But the Kremlin is giddy after Thursday's announcement.

Now the International Olympic Committee's doping policy for Russia has been turned upside down just one week before the Winter Olympics get off the ground in South Korea.

All 28 Russian athletes can now seek late entry into the Olympics in South Korea next week.

So, you could say the Russians have already scored gold before the 2018 Winter Games have even started!