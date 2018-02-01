Music mogul Quincy Jones tells GQ he has 22 girlfriends!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Talk about a big time playa! At 84 years old, legendary music producer Quincy Jones says he has 22 girlfriends!

There's no telling how the legend juggles that many women in his life, but he told GQ: "You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy?"

Jones, also known as 'Q,' is no stranger to music lovers. After all, he's quite celebrated for producing the highest selling album of all-time-- Michael Jackson's Thriller!

From 1974 to 1990, Q was married to 'Mod Squad' star Peggy Lipton.

But it sounds like Q now specializes in 'The Bod Squad!'

Jones and Lipton have two daughters, who are in their early 40's, but Q's girlfriends reportedly range in age from 28 to 42!

And get this, Jones says the 22 women live in different cities! From Cape Town to Cairo to Rio, but they all know about each other.

The music mogul turns 85 in March, which is when the big interview will come out in GQ magazine.

But heck, by then, knowing this playa, he'll probably be up to 25 gal pals and counting!