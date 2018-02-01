New study says Millennials can’t do basic household work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—From smartphones to avocado toast, millennials are the generation renowned for taking it easy.

So easy in fact that most millennials can't perform basic household chores.

According to The Good Housekeeping Institute in the UK. Millennials lack the basic skills of cooking and sewing among other domestic task. Skills once considered common knowledge in the 1950s and 60s appear to be lost in time travel.

Newsfix hit the streets of to sound off with milliennials testing their basic skills.

Check out the video up top to see if millennials are up for the test!