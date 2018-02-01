New York man dies three weeks after winning $1 million dollar lottery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK— The lottery curse maybe folklore for some but for a family in New York it is very real.

Donald Savastano was beyond elated when he hit a million dollars on a scratch off.

"He scanned it on the machine here, and then he came over, said that he had won a million dollars and had me look at it. Yeah, he was excited,” said cashier Danielle Scott.

With money in the bank, he decided to visit the doctor.

“He was self-employed. He didn't have insurance, he hadn't been feeling good for a while I guess, and when he got the money he went into the doctor,” said Scott.

That's when his high turned into the lowest of lows - the doctor told him he had stage four cancer. “He had a friend come and talk to me, and they told me that he was very sick and that he had brain and lung cancer and that he was in the hospital and they didn't think he was going to make it,” Scott said.

Savastano passed away just three weeks after winning the lottery.

“He was a good person. He deserved it, I just wish he had more time with it,” said Scott.