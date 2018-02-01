Police: Man struck by HPD vehicle, then hit-and-run driver on Highway 288 

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after one of its officers was injured during a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a hit-and-run driver on Highway 288 near the Southmore Boulevard exit.

Investigators said the officer was headed southbound on her way to an assignment at Ben Taub Hospital around 11:45 p.m. While in the outer most lanes of the freeway, the officer reportedly hit a man who had ran across the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The victim rolled of the driver’s side of the HPD vehicle, causing the mirror and window to break. Next, a second vehicle hit the victim and continued to drive away.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

“She received some glass in the left eye, and some cuts to the left side of her face,” Asst. Chief Lori Bender said. “She’s also complaining of back pain.”