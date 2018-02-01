Political standoff builds at the White House over #ReleaseTheMemo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It's the memo of all memos! And now the House Intelligence Committee memo detailing alleged surveillance abuses by the Department of Justice and the FBI is blowing up Washington's airwaves.

"There may have been malfeasance at the FBI, by certain individuals," House Speaker Paul Ryan suggested. "Sunshine is the best disinfectant. What we want is all of this information to come out so transparency can reign supreme and accountability can occur."

But Democrats don't want the four-page memo released.

There's been so much stir over the document that Democrats drafted their own memo to counter the Republican memo.

But the House Intel Committee Republicans initially voted to block the Dems memo, until they had a change of heart.

"Yesterday, the majority voted to provide access to the Democrats memo," Ryan announced.

So, the Democrats' memo will be released at some point.

Still, Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee wants the DOJ and FBI to take legal action against the White House to keep the GOP memo on the shelf to prevent 'irreparable harm.'

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Speaker Ryan demanding the man behind the memo-- Republican Chair of the House Intel Committee-- Devin Nunes-- be removed immediately for his 'dangerous' and 'illegitimate' actions.

Concerns have been raised speculating the memo was altered, but Nunes responded saying the changes were minor edits.

"I described it as a book report by a junior in high school written at 1 o'clock at night with two Red Bulls under their belt-- and they haven't read the book," a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Quigley, said.

And the DOJ and FBI are also fighting to keep the memo under wraps.

The FBI released a statement saying, "We have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

"The chairman went to the FBI to go through the memo to make sure that we were protecting any sources and methods," Ryan pointed out. "And we are confident that we are."

But now some reports claim the White House is worried President Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray may resign if the Nunes memo is released.

All this over a four-page memo-- which is really making everyone wonder........what's in the memo??