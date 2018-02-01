Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, 15 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Exactly 15 years ago, flares of light streamed across the North Texas sky, signaling the end of a space shuttle’s era and the lives of its crew.

On Feb. 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia broke into pieces as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere.

The shuttle was 210,000 feet up and about 16 minutes from its final destination when the spacecraft began coming apart. A chunk of foam from the shuttle's external tank came off during lift-off, leaving a puncture in the left wing and dropping the chances for a safe re-entry.

Today, there was a moment of silence for those heroes during an Educator’s Conference at Space Center Houston.

It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since the horrific tragedy, but a solemn reminder, we are all, indeed, human.