WATCH LIVE: Two students among 3 injured after shooting at California middle school

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) —Two students were shot, and another woman was injured, after a shooting in a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake District on Thursday morning, and the suspected shooter is in custody, authorities said.

Police and emergency crews respond to Sal Castro Middle School following a shooting on Feb. 1, 2018. (Credit: KTLA) LAPD received a call of shots fired at a school in the 1500 block of West Second Street about 8:55 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

He confirmed the original call was made at the middle school, which is located on the campus of Belmont High School.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students were shot, and that the victims — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were transported to a local hospital.

The boy is in critical condition, while the girl is in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A 30-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but did not have a gunshot wound, fire officials said in an alert.

The suspect, a female student, is in custody, according to Bernal. A weapon was recovered, he said. One person is detained following a shooting at a school in the Westlake District on Feb. 1, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

Sky5 aerial video showed two officers escorting an apparently handcuffed female on the campus, but it was unclear if she was the one considered a suspect in the incident.

Several other students were being brought out of a classroom with their hands behind their back by officers, the aerial footage showed. They were being patted down by police before being released.

The campus is on lockdown as police conducted a search of the middle school, according to LAPD.

It was not immediately known how the shooter was able to get the weapon on campus, Bernal said, noting that the school conducts random weapon checks.

