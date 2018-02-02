$8,000 reward for man featured on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

AUSTIN, Texas — The reward has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, parole violation and probation violation.

Mark Timothy McBride, 60, is being highlighted on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list for February. The reward increase is temporary and will last until the end of the month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said McBride has ties to the North Richland Hills and Fort Worth areas, and has previously lived in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He has been wanted since 2011 since absconding from North Richland Hills (his last known address). Prior to that, he had expressed an interest in living and working in Alaska. McBride’s criminal history includes a 2006 conviction in Tarrant County on three counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact for incidents involving two 16-year-old girls.

McBride is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He may wear glasses.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tipster will remain anonymous.