Are your kids safe? Recognizing warning signs when it comes to who’s instructing your kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Time is up… a message we’ve heard a lot lately from Olympian Aly Reisman at the sentencing of United States Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar, to Oprah Winfrey commenting on the entertainment industry's fallout at this year’s Golden Globes.

Sexual misconduct isn’t just happening in Hollywood; inappropriate relationships between kids and the people we trust to teach them are happening in our own neighborhoods.

“We had seen a 43 percent increase in the cases being reported to the Texas Education Agency and already this year since the start of the school year these cases are up 50 percent," Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt (R) said.

With more kids having access to cell phones and logging on to social media, the situation could get worse before it gets any better.

“Parents should pay attention to their cell phones, computers,” Charlie Jackson said. “There’s nothing wrong with checking it because it’s easy to persuade kids nowadays.”

All the headlines have left parents with a lot of questions. If you don’t know how to start the conversation with your kids, you’re not alone.

“It does make you think about like what exactly you would say,” Lori Yi told NewsFix. “My daughter is much younger so I wouldn’t necessarily use graphic language, but I need to start doing that obviously.”

It can be a little awkward, but Clinical Psychologist Dr. Katherine DeLaune says talking to your kids is exactly what you need to do to keep them safe.

“Part of the conversation about boundaries should include details,” DeLaune said. “It’s not appropriate for students and teachers to be texting, connected on social media or emailing outside of school channels.”

Here are some warning signs that could suggest your child is in danger:

Your child is spending an excessive amount of time with a teacher

Flattery including gifts or ride offers from a teacher

Any kind of online relationship with a teacher

Your child is being secretive or seems withdrawn

The issue has gotten so bad, Governor Greg Abbott recently signed legislation to help combat the problem.

“Senate Bill 7 was an attempt to crackdown on inappropriate student/teacher relationships,” Bettencourt said. “If you’re an administrator and you’re involved in teaching kids, you can’t be preying on them.”

The bill also holds principals and administrations responsible if they turn a blind eye.

“It basically stops people from looking the other way and not reporting,” Bettencourt explained.

It doesn’t get much lower than preying on children.

“Now it’s easy to be in frequent contact without anyone knowing because it can happen on phones and computers and out of sight,” Delaune said.

Parents, when it comes to sending your kids off to school or practice, make sure they’re prepared for the worst. Then, you can hope for the best. Time's up on child predators.