Car nearly split in half during rollover crash in Katy, constables say

KATY, Texas — At least two people were badly injured during a rollover crash Friday morning in Katy, the Fort Bend County Constable’s Office confirmed.

Investigators said a pickup truck was headed southbound on S. Mason Road near Cinco Park Road around 2:30 a.m. when the driver lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle reportedly went over a curb, into the middle median and struck two trees before nearly splitting in half and landing upside down.

The victims — identified as three men — were taken to the hospital. One is in critical, the other in serious condition. The third man was not injured, deputies say.

Early indications suggest speed played a factor in the incident, investigators said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene, where the following images were taken: