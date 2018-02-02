Class Acts: Jaedon LeDee takes pride in the work of becoming great

HOUSTON - Jaedon LeDee loves basketball, but working on getting better at  the sport might be his true love.

The Kinkaid School power forward is one of the top five players in Texas, and he's put in long hours in the gym to join high school basketball's elite.

When I play basketball I feel great. Out here with your teammates working hard one goal, which is to win. I just like to work at it, Its my first love," said LeDee.

