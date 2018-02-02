HOUSTON -- It's the end of the week and there are a lot of things to discuss. Grego breaks it all down for ya!
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: It’s Holiday Time
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Today in news, Grego recaps the hottest topics
-
-
Closing Comments: Justice for all
-
Closing Comments: Snow Day
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Cough, cough…it’s a NASTY flu season out here!
-
Closing Comments: National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
-
-
Closing Comments: Today’s headlines! Sex, scandal and war. Grego weighs in
-
Closing Comments: Presidential ‘soap opera’ chronicles
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback