DOJ settles discrimination lawsuit against Houston bar 360 Midtown

HOUSTON — The Houston sports bar and lounge 360 Midtown is expected to make a few changes after a lawsuit alleging the owners discriminated against minorities was settled Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

The lawsuit was filed against owners Ayman Jarrah and Land Guardian Inc. on Sept. 28, 2016 after witnesses reported the venue was unlawfully turning away business from African-Americans, Asians and Hispanics. According to the DOJ, managers imposed selective cover charges and finicky dress codes to discourage and deny admission to these groups.

“This settlement resolves serious allegations of racial discrimination,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick. “The announcement today should make clear that any such illegal bias in these types of establishments will not be tolerated in this district and reflects my office’s continued commitment to vigorously enforcing our nation’s civil rights laws.”

Under the settlement agreement, the company is required to comply with federal law by not discriminating against patrons on the basis of race, color or national origin; to adopt and implement non-discriminatory admissions criteria; to implement a system for receiving and investigating complaints of discrimination; and to conduct monitoring to ensure that 360 Midtown’s employees are acting in a non-discriminatory manner consistent with federal law.

Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin in places of public accommodation, such as restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, nightclubs, stadiums and other places of exhibition or entertainment. Under Title II, the Civil Rights Division can obtain injunctive relief that changes policies and practices to remedy customer discrimination. Title II does not authorize the Division to obtain monetary damages for individual customers who are victims of discrimination.