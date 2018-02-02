Flix Fix: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, A Ciambra, Paddington 2 and Winchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Annette Bening and Jamie Bell charm the screen in new release Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Nominated for their performances at the BAFTA’s (British equivalent to the Oscars), the true story of film star Gloria Graham and her young beau Peter Turner is quite a tale. Film Critic Dustin Chase also review’s Italy’s foreign film submission A Ciambra and Paddington 2, which are now playing in theaters. And why Helen Mirren’s new horror movie Winchester is being swept under the rug. All that and more on this week’s Flix Fix.