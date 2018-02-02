Gaslamp Night Club Settles Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—The Department of Justice has finished its discrimination investigation against the nightclub 360 Midtown formerly known as Gaslamp.

The racial discrimination lawsuit that was filed in 2015 claimed the night club denied admission and even imposed cover charges to non white patrons.

The Department of Justice and Gaslamp resolved the lawsuit with a settlement requiring the club to comply with federal discrimination laws.

Attorney Ike Okorafor tells us the settlement is a win for his clients and justice is served.