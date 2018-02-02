HFD: Man found dead, families left homeless after massive fire in north Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person is dead after flames completely consumed a house early Friday in north Houston. Investigators said the residence was home to multiple families, including a husband and father whose wife claims he is still missing.

Houston firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Crosstimbers at Roswell Street around 2 a.m. When fire trucks arrived, the home was already engulfed and firefighters had to work quickly to save the six people trapped inside.

Investigators said all but one — a male resident — made it out.

"It's so heavily damaged; everything is gone in there. We're just down to studs, and we're just digging through the debris," Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison said.

It hasn't been confirmed whether the deceased victim and the allegedly missing man are the same person.

According to the woman, she and her husband have one child together. The woman also said the residents were burning several candles, which she claims caused the fire.

However, Harrison said the official cause of the fire is unclear and is be looked into by arson investigators.