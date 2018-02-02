It’s time for beads! Mardi Gras Galveston gets underway this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas— Mardi Gras Galveston kicks off Friday night with multiple parades. Galveston is home to the nation's third largest Mardi Gras, and the fun all gets started at the corner of 24th Street and Ship Mechanic Row.

"When people come to Mardi Gras Galveston, they can expect to see more than 20 parades, more than 30 concerts and millions of beads," said Mary Beth Bassett of the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. "It'll be a ton of fun over the next two weekends and Fat Tuesday."

Galveston police are encouraging everyone to make sure they have a safe ride home, picking a designated driver before going to the parades.

"Obviously we want people to have a good time and a safe time, and that comes down to personal accountability and responsibility," said Captain Joshua Schirard of the Galveston Police Department.

Schirard also points out it's important to be respectful of the parade floats and be mindful of barriers.

"I get people want to catch beads and interact with the parade, but remember, the reason those barricades are there is for their safety," Schirard said.

For more info on parade routes and concert information, visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.