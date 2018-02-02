Job numbers up in January and Texas will see huge benefit; tips to negotiating a raise during economic boost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The national stock market fell more than 600 points on Friday, but the January job numbers are setting records .

Even President Donald Trump took note of the job increase, tweeting: "Our economy is better than it has been in many decades. Businesses are coming back to America like never before...."

So how will the economy boost help Houston and the surrounding areas?

”Our new Amazon distribution center was just completed, and we are very honored to be home to that new facility in the city. It is bringing 1,000 new jobs to this area,” said Kayce Reina with the City of Katy.

But with that wage growth, maybe it's time to ask for a raise!?

"I think now is a good time to consider asking for a raise, especially if you work for a Fortune 500 company, especially if you work for one that has had money overseas in domiciles somewhere else, these companies are bringing those funds back,” said entrepreneur John Cruise.

Cruise, the managing partner of Phil & Derek's Restaurant and Jazz Bar in Midtown and CEO of Injured Federal Workers Advocate Association (IFWAA), specializes in mentoring young professionals. When it comes to asking for a raise, he says there are some things you should know.

First off, the end of the week is preferable to the beginning of the week. Everyone's just in a better state of mind.

Then there's timing. Be aware of which quarter of the business year is best. And finally, know your value, not just your price.

"So when you sit down with your employer to negotiate a higher salary, know the price. 'The price for my labor is $70,000 per year, but the value that I bring is x. And that value has moved the economic needle for this business to x,'" said Cruise.

Those are some key things to consider while we ride this wave of economic success.

Here's hoping January is just the beginning!