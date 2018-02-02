Russia issues travel warning to its citizens claiming U.S. is ‘hunting’ Russians around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW, Russia - Just call it 'The Hunt for Red October'.....in February?

Well, the Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning to its citizens to re-consider traveling abroad because it claims the U.S. is "hunting" for Russians to arrest around the world!

Seriously!

Moscow is telling its citizens to stay put because other countries may arrest them at Washington's request....and have them extradited to America.

The ministry issued a statement saying....."Despite our calls to improve cooperation between the relevant U.S. and Russian authorities.....U.S. special services have effectively continued 'a hunt' for Russians around the world."

The warning also tells Russian citizens they will face a prejudiced treatment in the clutches of the U.S. justice system.

So far, the U.S. State Department has no comment on the Russian warning.

But some say this is just tit for tat......since the U.S. has accused Russia of interfering in our elections.

And.....the U.S. State Department already has a warning posted on its website against traveling to Russia out of fear of 'terrorism and harassment.'

Guess we'll see who blinks first in the battle Not to visit each others' country!