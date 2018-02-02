Texans says team aware of lawsuit accusing team failing to act on sexual harassment claim
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans acknowledged on Friday that a former employee has alleged the team did not act properly on a sexual harassment claim made with the team in late 2016.
In a statement, the Texans acknowledged a lawsuit was filed by the former worker:
We are aware that a lawsuit was filed earlier today against the Houston Texans alleging, among other things, that the Club failed to properly investigate and respond to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee in November 2016. The Houston Texans take complaints of this nature seriously. Consistent with Club policy, this matter was promptly investigated and addressed at the time the complaint was made. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this litigation.