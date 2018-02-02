× Texans says team aware of lawsuit accusing team failing to act on sexual harassment claim

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/XwnAgxZMAy — Texans PR (@TexansPR) February 3, 2018

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans acknowledged on Friday that a former employee has alleged the team did not act properly on a sexual harassment claim made with the team in late 2016.

In a statement, the Texans acknowledged a lawsuit was filed by the former worker: