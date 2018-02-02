The White House, Congress release controversial FISA abuse memo on #MemoDay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After weeks, days and hours of round the clock anticipation, the highly controversial GOP memo alleging spying abuses by the FBI and Justice Department has been released to the public!

President Trump gave his seal of approval and once the White House declassified the memo drafted by House Intel Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, the memo went out.

In a nutshell, the memo alleges certain Feds bent some rules and may have even broken the law to spy on a former Trump Campaign aide Carter Page.

The memo focuses on the disputed Trump dossier put together by a British spy, Christopher Steele, who was later fired by the FBI for being a media leaker.

The memo concludes the Trump dossier, which was funded by Democrats and an unknown GOP candidate during the 2016 Republican Presidential Primary was 'misused' as a basis to obtain FISA court warrants to spy on the Trump Campaign.

"I think it's terrible, I think it's a disgrace," President Trump said at the White House.

But Democrats see this whole tale very differently, and have their own memo they want released.

California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff said, "This is about a narrative that the chairman wants to put out a misleading narrative to undermine the FBI, undermine the Department (DOJ), and undermine Bob Mueller."

Republican leaders say this is not about the Russia investigation, it's about a quest for the truth.

"This memo is not an indictment of the FBI or the Dept. of Justice," House Speaker Paul Ryan said. "It does not impugn the Mueller investigation."

Ryan says he also wants the Dems' memo released for transparency sake.

In a tweet, former FBI Director James Comey slams the Nunes memo as 'dishonest' and 'misleading.'

But now that the memo is out after a stern warning from the FBI over 'grave concerns' about it all eyes are on the DOJ and FBI to see what moves they will make next?

Will someone get fired? Will a special prosecutor be appointed to further investigate the alleged abuses? Or will the whole thing just blow over?

After all the waiting, at least now everyone can say, we got the memo.