Caught on Camera: Package thieves steal from Montrose resident’s doorstep in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - They say good things come in small packages, but Montrose resident James Saxton wouldn't know about that.

Thieves keep ripping off his packages right from his doorstep on Taft street in plain daylight, and the whole dirty deeds are caught on camera!

"I started obviously noticing that packages weren't arriving, installed a nest camera, and started watching what was happening," Saxton told NewsFix. "And it became very apparent that there were some people around this area that were picking up the packages from my doorstep down here."

Video shows one thief making a dry run just to scope out the spot before returning to the scene of the crime to steal a package!

Saxton says he's reported the thefts to the cops, but so far no suspects have been picked up, but his deliveries sure have!

On Thursday, a woman was caught on camera easing her way right up to his doorstep, scooping up a box, and walking away with the goods.

"So I logged onto Nest to keep an eye on it, look back at my work, look back and it's gone," Saxton recalled. "I was like, 'Oh no!'"

Now, he's doing a little legwork of his own after putting her picture on some flyers and posting them on lamp posts around the neighborhood.

"You never know who's gonna know her in the neighborhood, and if anything it will intimidate her not to do it again," Saxton said.

By the way, stealing U.S. mail is a federal offense!

Saxton just wants his packages back and for these thieves to get a special delivery.....straight to jail!