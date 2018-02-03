× HPD investigates officer-involved car accident in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating an officer-involved car accident in southwest Houston Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 12 a.m. in the 2200 block of Eldridge Parkway.

An SUV HPD patrol unit was traveling north on Eldridge Parkway when a gray Toyota Camry allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and crossed in front of the SUV.

The SUV then struck the Camry on the driver’s side, police said. The driver of the Camry was transported to Memorial Hermann with minor injuries and the officer did not suffer any injuries.