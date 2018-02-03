× Texas City police looking for suspect in deadly altercation

TEXAS CITY, Texas—The Texas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead Saturday morning.

Texas City Police responded to a shooting call around 2:17 a.m. in the 5100 block of FM 1765.

According to police, several people were involved in an altercation at the Fish Place in the 900 block of Texas Avenue in La Marque.

The altercation continued across the street into Texas City, police said. An unknown suspect shot a man and a woman before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Both victims were transported to Mainland Center Hospital, police said. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was treated for a gunshot wound to her right calf.

Police are asking anyone who has information, to please contact Crime Stoppers at 409-945-TIPS or Detective Robert Wiley at 409-643-5831.