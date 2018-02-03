× Man stabbed in stomach at party in Willowbrook apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – A man was stabbed during a party at an apartment complex in the Willowbrook area Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at The Abbey at Grant Road apartment complex in the 9600 block of Grant Road.

According to police, a man showed up to a party in the apartment complex and became aggressive. The apartment owner got into an altercation with the man, grabbed a knife and stabbed him in his stomach.

The suspect explained to police that it was self-defense. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.