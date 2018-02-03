Mattress Mack is sending Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth to the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mattress Mack is the man that just keeps on giving. This time he is sending Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and local radio personality Mr. Rogers to the Super Bowl. "We decided to send Trae Tha Truth and Mr. Rogers to Minneapolis to the big game on Sunday. Trae did so much for so many people and Mr. Roger’s right alongside him,” said Mack.

Mack says Trae Tha truth went above and beyond during Hurricane Harvey and is still working to help those affected by the storm. “I get a letter from a fireman saying Trae had his boats out rescuing people during the entire Hurricane Harvey Trae is a machine, and a machine when it comes to helping people,” said Mack.

Many Houstonians even nominated Trae Tha Truth as one of Houston’s big givers and Mack wanted to do something special for him. “He's wired to be a giver and he's tremendously successful in his own right in the music business, but more successful as far as I’m concerned in the giving business because he helps so many people,” Mack said.

We caught up with Trae through facetime and he is very excited and thankful to be going to the game. “I got to tell you thank you a thousand times. I heard it's going to be about zero degrees, but hey man you know it's a life time experience, and we are going to go and rep you proud,” said Trae.

Mack says he wouldn't be surprised if Trae finds a way to give back in Minneapolis. “More than likely knowing him he will look for the people he can help because that's who he is,” Mack said.