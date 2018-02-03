× HFD: Residents are displaced after 2-alarm house fire in Second Ward

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department responded to a 2-alarm house fire in Second Ward Friday night.

Houston firefighters were dispatched to a home near the intersection of Grace Street and Garrow Street around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from the back area of the home. Firefighters discovered an additional rental property that caught on fire.

Residents in the homes made it out safely and had no reported injuries, fire investigators said.

The residences suffered from major fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.