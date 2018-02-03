Teacher under fire for introducing drugs to math questions; another is fired after arrested for dealing drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS - When it comes to the classroom lately, something very wrong is going. We begin in Colorado, where a P-E teacher was placed on paid leave after allegedly assaulting a student who wouldn't stand for the pledge of allegiance.

Angevine Middle School's policy states students may choose to sit or stand during the pledge.

A letter was sent to parents, telling them an incident occurred and the school is cooperating with police while the teacher has been placed on paid leave.

Meanwhile, a high school teacher in Illinois is apologizing for making reference to drugs in his math questions.

One of the questions read, "If you take 600 milligrams of cocaine, and your body filters out 40 percent per hour, how high are you in three hours?"

Parents were shocked and the district responded by saying this is an example of poor judgment and issued this statement:

"The district is addressing the matter with the faculty member and those impacted by this incident. The faculty member has apologized to students and parents for this lapse in judgment and has reiterated the intent was never to promote or make light of illicit drug use."

Math problems are not what Johnny Lopez, 25, is having to deal with. The Orlando middle school teacher is out of a job after being arrested for trafficking cocaine and possession of Alprazolam, a drug similar to Xanax, with intent to sell.

Anna Cordero, a parent who's child attends Pinecrest Prepartory Charter School, says, "That's crazy, I didn't even know that happen... that's not cool. This never happened in this school, ever."