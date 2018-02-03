Texas chop shop raid leads to arrests of Ayran Brotherhood gang members, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas- Early Friday morning, police from several agencies raided a junk yard on Our Road in Shepherd, Texas, just off Highway 59, north of Cleveland.

"We've recovered approximately nine stolen vehicles in various stages of being cut up and disposed of," said Lt. John Sanchez with Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery county task force says at least five people are in custody facing felony charges. Lt. Sanchez added, "Our belief is that they are members of the Aryan Brotherhood."

After authorities arrived, they discovered another vehicle one street over was reported stolen the night before.

There were also several tires at the scene, investigators say there's no way to tell if they are stolen.