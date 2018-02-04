× Alvin PD: Man found dead in Alvin restaurant

ALVIN, Texas – A man was found dead at an Alvin restaurant Sunday morning after an altercation, according to the Alvin Police Department.

Police received a call from a local resident around 7 a.m. at a restaurant in the 2300 block of W. State Highway 6 about his father being injured.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside the establishment. The victim’s son reported his father and the suspect had been at the restaurant for about two hours before they had gotten into some sort of altercation.

The victim’s son returned from a brief errand to find his father dead and the suspect kicking holes in the walls, police say. The suspect then fled the restaurant.

Officers found the suspect hiding in the backyard of a residence in the area. He was taken into custody and is being held as part of the ongoing investigation into the cause of the victim’s death.