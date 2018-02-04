Catholic churches change up communion during flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- With 2018 being one of the worse flu seasons ever, Catholic churches are taking necessary precautions to not spread the deadly virus during services.

The Co-Cathedral of Sacred Hearts in Downtown welcomes parishioners to First Sunday’s service, while changing up how they distribute communion.

Normally communion is celebrated by eating a small piece of bread and sipping wine or grape juice during service. Members would then drink from the same chalice as a symbol of receiving the blood of Christ.

"Normally we would have eight to sixteen cups at different stations throughout the sanctuary and individuals will come out and receive the precious body followed by the reception of the precious blood from the cup. But because of the flu outbreak and the church being cautious on that, we received the precious body but we didn't distribute the precious blood," said Deacon Leonard Lockett.

Let's pray this flu season can just be over already!