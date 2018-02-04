HCSO: Man arrested, charged with Indecent Exposure in Klein

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested for several indecent exposure incidents in the Klein Area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant for Mazen Breir’s, 33, arrest was issued and Klein Independent School District Police Department arrested Breir as he was leaving his Spring home on Wednesday.

Investigators found and seized the following illegal drugs inside of Breir’s home:

Marijuana 137.2 grams Psilocybin Mushrooms 8.7 grams THC coated candy 43.4 grams THC oil 123.5 grams

Breir is charged with indecent exposure and possession of marijuana. He is currently in the HCSO Detention facility with a bond set at $30,000.