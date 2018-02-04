× HCSO: Man stabs ex-wife’s boyfriend to death in NW Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested for stabbing his ex-wife’s boyfriend to death in a northwest Houston home Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 11900 block of Steamboat Spring Drive around 1 a.m. in response to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies saw Jorge Rios, 47, exiting the front door of the residence.

Rios tried to flee the scene on foot, but was pursued by deputies who used a taser. Deputies then entered the residence and found a man dead from a stab wound.

According to investigators, Rios forced entry into the residence, confronted his ex-wife’s boyfriend and stabbed him to death.

Rios is charged with murder.