× Woman shot by boyfriend in Friendswood apartment complex, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A woman was shot by her boyfriend during an altercation at a Friendswood apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Friendswood Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the Baywood Apartments in the 5000 block of FM 2351 around 8:40 a.m. in response to a disturbance.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend, Keion Allen Michael Duvall, 21, got into an altercation. As they were struggling for a pistol Duvall was holding, the gun went off and shot the woman in her abdomen.

Duvall fled the scene in a black Hyundai and was pursued by police as he drove towards Brazoria County. The suspect exited his vehicle, reached for an unknown item and was attacked by police K-9, police said.

Duvall was taken into custody and the victim was transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital in an unknown condition.