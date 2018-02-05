Classic Valentine’s Day gift with a personalized touch! Schakolad Chocolate Factory in The Woodlands 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Valentine's Day is fast approaching and many of us are still searching for the perfect gift to show love to our special someone. Of course, you can never go wrong with a classic: delicious, creamy chocolate!

The Schakolad Chocolate Factory in The Woodlands specializes in custom-made molds and hand-dipped treats in dark, white and milk chocolate. Owner Veronica Kearney has brought locals rich, velvety European-style chocolate since opening the shop opened in 2005.

“I start thinking about the person who will receive these gifts from the moment I start cooking the chocolate,” Kearney said. “My chocolate is a vehicle to spread joy, and everyone buying chocolate for Valentine’s Day is thinking about someone very special to them–I take that very seriously.”

Kearney and her staff have been preparing for the Valentine's Day rush since late January. They're expecting to sell nearly 600 pounds of chocolate.

The shop prides itself in creating pure and healthy chocolate that is free of paraffin wax and preservatives. Paraffin wax is a common chemical preservative that companies add to chocolate to preserve it's form in warm temperatures. Kearney said the wax leaves the candy with an undesirable taste. It's excluded from the Schakolad.

Kearney runs the business with the help of her husband and mother. Passionate chocolate makers, the family handles each handcrafted order with care.

Schakolad's biggest requests are are the heart boxes with assorted chocolate inside. The most popular mold are the chocolate high-heels shoes stuffed with various truffles. The family also creates other creative chocolate molds including a complete chess sets, cowboy boots, bodices and edible handcuffs.

Chocolate is not only good for your sweetheart— your actual heart can also benefit! Dark chocolate made with 72% or more of cocoa is packed with healthy antioxidants and riboflavin.

Schakolad also offers group classes, tours, parties, summer camps and team-building experiences explaining the history, process and trends in chocolate and offering a hands-on opportunity to make, mold, decorate and taste their chocolate creations

The chocolatier has locations in both Katy and The Woodlands.

While walk-ins are welcomed, pre-orders are strongly encouraged.

From now until Feb. 10, all orders will receive a free chocolate dipped strawberry!