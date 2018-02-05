Closing Comments: Strong families make for strong nations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Strong families makes for strong nations and we can all agree that our nation has been divided over the last decade.

So what are the contributing factors? Some believe the lack of two parent homes plays a minor role.

In America, there is one divorce approximately every 36 seconds. That's nearly 2,400 divorces per day, 16,800 divorces per week and 876,000 divorces a year.

The compassion of a mother and presence of a father should be guaranteed for every child.

Do you think our nation has a problem or is this just a small drop of water in the ocean?